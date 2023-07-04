SC7 Expedition to make its way along the Doodle Trail
Historic rail-line between Pickens and Easley, S.C. to be destination passagePICKENS , SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) expedition will make its way toward and along the 8.5-mile Doodle Trail between the cities of Pickens and Easley, S.C., Saturday, July 8. A partnership between the two Upstate cities, the Doodle Trail is named for the historic “Doodle Line” railroad which ran from Easley to Pickens beginning in 1898.
The line was so-named because the freight train could not be turned around and had to back-up after each trip similar to a “doodlebug.” The trail itself which opened in 2015, closely parallels the Doodle Line which discontinued freight service in 2013.
“This is one of the many environmentally or historically significant destination passages we are navigating throughout the month of July,” says Dr. Tom Mullikin, chair of the S.C. Floodwater Commission and SC7 expedition leader. “Beyond that are our seven natural wonders.”
The seven designated wonders of South Carolina include Sassafras Mountain; the Jocassee Gorges; the Chattooga River; the Congaree National Forest; the Edisto River; the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto Basin (universally referred to as the ACE Basin); and Bull Island-Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge: “Each one a unique geographical treasure,” Mullikin adds.
Led by Mullikin, a noted global expedition leader, and Michelle McCollum, SC7’s logistics officer and president of the S.C. National Heritage Corridor, the fourth-annual SC7 expedition is a month-long journey across South Carolina paralleling much of the famed Palmetto Trail showcasing the aforementioned seven natural wonders and creating a greater awareness of S.C.’s sterling natural resources and how to protect them.
Duke Energy is the presenting sponsor for this year’s SC7 expedition. Also partnering with SC7 is the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of South Carolina who are the named health and wellness sponsors for 2023. The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT) is SC7’s Ecotourism sponsor.
“We think it’s important to work alongside community partners to ensure that the natural beauty of South Carolina is enjoyed by generations to come,” said Duke Energy S.C. Pres. Mike Callahan during a recent SC7 press conference at the S.C. State House in Columbia. “Duke Energy is proud to be the lead sponsor of the SC7 expedition and its statewide focus on protecting, restoring and building resiliency in our natural environments and local communities.”
Callahan added: “SC7 is so unique and powerful for this state, and… Tom Mullikin is our own force of nature.”
Dr. Susan Johnson with MUSC Health, said: “I am here to represent MUSC, but I am also here because I personally am so passionate about this cause.”
SC7 began July 1 where participants braved the whitewater rapids of the famed Chattooga River in Oconee County. As the expedition winds across the state from the mountains to the sea, participants will have the opportunity to hike, climb, kayak, and SCUBA dive with the expedition concluding July 30 at MRCD Parris Island and historic Beaufort.
Duke Energy, MUSC, BCBS, and SCPRT have all supported previous SC7 expeditions.
The day following the Doodle Trail passage, SC7 participants will make their way toward Kings Mountain National Military Park.
– For more information about SC7, please visit southcarolina7.com/.
