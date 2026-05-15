Sheriff's Department in S.C. to host 250-pound bench-press challenge

RCSD's 250 bench-press challenge will hold its official media event, July 2, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at R1CrossFit gym in Columbia, S.C. Senior K-9 Specialist Zaid Abdullah is one of many RCSD deputies and others who will participate in the 250 Bench Press Challenge. "A lot of our deputies are either competitive or recreational powerlifters," says Sheriff Leon Lott, who has established a strong culture of physical fitness at RCSD.

Late June-early July fitness event will celebrate America's 250th birthday

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) in South Carolina is celebrating America’s 250th birthday with a 250-LBS BENCH PRESS (weight-lifting) CHALLENGE: Either for one-repetition or multiple reps. The six-day event begins June 28 and ends July 3. At a minimum, each participant must complete one repetition of 250 lbs. on the bench press. Multiple repetitions are encouraged with numbers of reps and the age of the participant documented for a final BENCH PRESS CHAMPIONS list. The 250 challenge is open to all deputies and employees of RCSD as well as friends of RCSD, powerlifters, recreational weightlifters, and strength trainers outside of the department.All lifts must be completed and verified at any of the Midlands-area One Life Fitness Centers or at the R1CrossFit gym during R1CF hours or the primary scheduled date for media of July 2 (see below).Participants who successfully bench-press 250 lbs. and have it recorded (and verified by either RCSD deputies or gym staff outside of the department) will have their names, ages, and reps listed in post-event media. To be included in the list, participants are responsible for both reporting their lifts to RCSD’s public information team and having their lifts officially verified. Details will follow closer to June 28."A lot of our deputies are either competitive or recreational powerlifters, so we saw this as a fun event for them," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. "Turns out there are a lot of athletes, gymgoers, and others within the broader strength and conditioning community beyond the department who also expressed an interest in a 250 challenge when we first began discussing the idea of it. So we've opened it up to everyone."The excitement is palpable.“I’m really excited to take on the 250 lbs. bench press challenge for America’s 250th anniversary,” said RCSD Master Deputy Colin Davis, a Special Response (tactical) Team operator. “It’s great that Sheriff Lott is pushing us to stay strong and healthy while getting the community engaged as well.”One Life Fitness GM Brandon Mohtassem, a U.S. Army combat veteran says: “The 250 Challenge’ is huge, exciting, and beneficial to the entire fitness community. Of course not everyone is able to bench 250, so this 250 challenge showcases the work and athleticism of those who have put in the work.”RCSD is not the first or only law enforcement agency hosting a 250 bench-press challenge for America’s 250th birthday. The Manheim Township Police Department in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is also hosting a 250 bench-press event on Saturday, June 27.Sunday, June 28, – opening day for participation in the RCSD bench-press challenge – is Carolina Day, marking the 250th anniversary of the battle of Sullivan’s Island in which South Carolina became known as the Palmetto State. The final day of participation is July 3, the eve of both Independence Day and the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout which will be held on S.C. State House grounds on the morning of July 4.The 250 bench-press challenge will hold its official media event, Thursday, July 2, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Richland 1 CrossFit gym located at 201 Columbia Mall Blvd, Columbia, S.C. 29223.

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