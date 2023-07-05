NEW LED Full Cutoff Wall Packs with Selectable Kelvin and Wattage

CUTO LED Wall Packs with Selectable Kelvin & Wattage from AccessFixtures.com

Full cutoff LED wall packs. Selectable Kelvin: 3K, 4K, 5K. Selectable Wattage: 20, 30, 40w or 25, 45, 55w or 60, 80, 110w. CUL, UL listed, RoHS compliant.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of brand new lineup of full cutoff LED wall packs with selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage, CUTO. Each CUTO full cutoff LED wall pack features selectable Kelvin temperatures ranging from a warm white 3000K to a bright white 5000K. Selecting the preferred Kelvin temperature is as easy as flicking a switch. The three different CUTOs are available each offering a different variety of selectable wattages. Firstly, there is a CUTO fixture offering options of 20W, 30W, and 40W, respectively. Secondly, a CUTO offering 25W, 45W, and 55W options, respectively. And lastly, a CUTO offering 60W, 80W, and 110W options, respectively. By offering selectable wattage, the CUTO allows you to choose the exact amount of light you desire, with further lighting customization offered by its 0-10v dimmable driver. The CUTO’s die-cast aluminum housing offers a sleek and stylish yet robust lighting solution, which is UL, CuL, and RoHS listed for wet locations. Furthermore, the CUTO’s polycarbonate lens is both heat- and impact-resistant. These features offer both peace of mind to our customers and premium durability to the fixture.

“With selectable 3000 Kelvin and being full cutoff, CUTOs with selectable Kelvin and selectable wattage comply with dark sky regulations in most locations, making them a first choice option ”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “CUTOs are also vandal resistant, with a die-cast aluminum housing and shatterproof lens, when equipped with optional tamper-proof screws, enabling CUTOs to be used in damage-prone locations”.

An internal photocell is included as standard, increasing the efficiency of the fixture by ensuring it only lights when external light levels are low. Its mounting on a large heatsink ensures that the CUTO can maintain a high and consistent lumen output with no risk of overheating its LED modules. An 8W emergency backup battery, ensuring that the fixture remains functioning should a mains outage occur, is available as an optional extra. Tamper-proof screws and surge protection of 10KV is also available at a small additional cost.

