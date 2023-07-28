White Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Growth And Analysis For 2023-2032

White Biotechnology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global White Biotechnology Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s white biotechnology market forecast, the white biotech market size is expected to grow to $555.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The growth in the global white biotechnology market is due to increasing demand for biofuels. North America region is expected to hold the largest white biotech market share. Major players in the white biotechnology market include Novozyme, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Henkel AG, Du Pont Danisco.

White Biotechnology Market Segments

• By Product Type: Biofuels, Biomaterials, Biochemicals, Industrial Enzymes

• By Application Type: Bioenergy, Food and feed additives, Pharmaceutical ingredients, Personal care and household products, Other Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

White biotechnology refers to a branch of biotechnology that is committed to industrial production and offers essential components to food, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other industries. It is also known as environmental biotechnology, which is the contemporary application and usage of biotechnology for the environmentally friendly synthesis of biochemicals, biomaterials, and biofuels from renewable resources using live cells and/or their enzymes. The white biotechnology is used to synthesize products through biological processes.

