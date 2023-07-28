Vitamin Ingredients Market Size, Share, Worth, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Vitamin Ingredients Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Vitamin Ingredients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s vitamin ingredients market forecast, the vitamin ingredients market size is expected to grow to $6.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.
The growth in the vitamin ingredients market is due to increased incidence of chronic medical diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest vitamin ingredients industry share. Major players in the vitamin ingredients market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SA, Bluestar Adisseo Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group.
Vitamin Ingredients Market Segments
• By Source: Natural, Synthetic
• By Type: Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K
• By Form: Solid, Liquid, Powder
• By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Foods And Beverages, Personal Care Products, Animal Feed, Other Applications
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Vitamin ingredients refer to the materials that the human body requires to develop and operate appropriately. Vitamin ingredients are sourced from vegetables, milk, meat, and others.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC