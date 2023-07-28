Global Electric Powertrain Market Is Projected To Grow At More Than 32% Growth Rate Through 2023-2032

Electric Powertrain Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Electric Powertrain Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electric powertrain market forecast, the electric powertrain market size is expected to reach $321.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.5%.

The growth in the electric powertrain industry is due to increasing demand for electric vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest electric powertrain market share. Major electric powertrain manufacturers include Bosch Limited, Mitsubishi Electric, Magna Internationls, Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., Schaeffler AG.

Electric Powertrain Market Segments

• By Vehicle: Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (HEV/PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), 48V Mild Hybrid Vehicle (MHEV)

• By HEV/PHEV Powertrain Component: Motor/Generator, HV Battery, 12V Battery, Battery Management System, Controller, DC/AC Inverter, DC/DC Converter, Power Distribution Module, Idle Start-Stop, On-board Charger

• By Component: Motor, Battery, Power Electronics Component

• By Vehicle Types: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The electric powertrain is the collection of components that produce the necessary power to propel the vehicle and distribute it to the wheels. The primary purpose of electric powertrain is to convert direct current electricity to alternative current while driving.

