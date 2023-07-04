President Joseph R. Biden 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, Dallas Honorees

In partnership with the Hidden Gems and Egypt Bully Free World Foundation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award is a prestigious civil award bestowed by the President of the United States to individuals, families, and organizations throughout the United States who provide hundreds of hours of volunteer work to help people in need. This year, a select group of individuals from diverse backgrounds have been recognized for their outstanding volunteer work throughout the year as honorees of the 2023 Dallas President Volunteer Service Award.

The honorees in Dallas : Vonzell Washington, Darian Harris, Jiles R. King II, Terri Thomas, Ukachi Njoku, Albert McCullar, Aldren McCullar, Felicia Day,

Dr. Cheryl Jackson, Aileen Cunningham, Dr. April Kelley, Frederick Hammond, Raymond Hammond III, Mildred Hammond, Sheronda Blanton,

Teddy Duckett, Richard Yearwood, Lesley Logan, Obie Njoku, James Ogbunne, Bernadette McCullar, Milton Allen, Shawna Huley, Victoria Vaxter, Ailisha Vaughn, Paul Day, Raymond Hammond Jr., Davey Hammond, Dwayne Brown, and Marvin L. Sapp.



Danny Glover Award in Dallas : Katherine Denise Washington, Mikayla Renae Washington, Taylor Michelle Washington-Nichols, Miracle Reign Washington, Miah Washington, Mikayla Ayanna Harris, and Jayda Simone Harris.

The recipients have gone above and beyond to contribute their time, skills, and talents, making a significant difference in their community. The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes their dedication, commitment, and service to others, which has provided inspiration to many. The honorees have set an excellent example of what it means to be a compassionate and generous person and have proven that small acts of kindness often lead to significant changes in the community.

The awards will be presented to the honorees in partnership with the Hidden Gems and Egypt Bully Free World Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting kindness, respect, and spreading awareness against bullying worldwide. The foundation encourages and facilitates treating everyone with dignity, respect, and kindness; qualities that the honorees have lived by.

The honorees will receive personalized certificates, an official pin, gold medallions, and congratulatory letters from President Biden. The ceremony demonstrated that their selflessness, generosity, and compassion bring people together, make a tremendous impact, and create a better future.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and compassion exhibited by these individuals. Congratulations to these inspiring individuals for their outstanding dedication and immense contribution towards making this world a better place.

Date: July 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Urban Arts Center 919 Morrell Avenue Dallas, TX 75203

