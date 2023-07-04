Digital Immune System Market Size Driven by Need for Real-Time Threat Intelligence | Estimated to Hit USD 57 Bn by 2032

Rising cyber threats, adoption of AI/ML, cloud-based security solutions & focus on zero-trust & endpoint protection are driving Digital Immune System market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital immune system market, which was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022, is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032 to reach $57 billion.

To defend against cyberattacks and other hostile operations on hardware, networks, and computer systems, a digital immune system is developed. It operates by continuously scanning the network and systems for indicators of potential dangers and then taking the necessary precautions to reduce or eliminate such risks. To do this, it may be necessary to locate and contain infected devices, discover and disrupt hostile communications, and fix security holes.

The digital immune system market is witnessing a trend of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. As cybercriminals become more advanced in their attack techniques, organizations are seeking robust and intelligent defense mechanisms. Digital immune systems, equipped with advanced threat detection and real-time response capabilities, are being adopted to counteract evolving cyber threats effectively.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is a significant trend in the digital immune system market. AI and ML algorithms enhance the system's ability to analyze vast amounts of data, identify patterns, and detect anomalies. By continuously learning from new threat data, digital immune systems can proactively respond to emerging threats, reducing response times and improving overall security posture.

The market is experiencing a shift towards cloud-based security solutions in the form of digital immune systems. Cloud-based platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and centralized management, making them attractive options for organizations seeking comprehensive security solutions. The adoption of cloud-based digital immune systems enables businesses to protect their networks, applications, and data from cyber threats while leveraging the advantages of cloud infrastructure.

The trend of implementing zero-trust security models and prioritizing endpoint protection is gaining traction in the digital immune system market. Zero-trust security assumes that no user or device should be trusted by default, and verification is required for every access request. Digital immune systems are incorporating zero-trust principles to enhance security posture by implementing strict access controls, continuous authentication, and monitoring of endpoints, thereby mitigating the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

The key players profiled in the digital immune system industry analysis are International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco System, Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc, Trend Micro Incorporated, Broadcom, McAfee, LLC, FireEye, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position of digital immune system industry.

