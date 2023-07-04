Tyroo Strengthens North Asia Footprint with Strategic Expansion into South Korea
The Ad Tech Firm Bolsters its Presence in South Korea with a New Country Manager
We aim to further strengthen our presence in Asia through strategic alliances with top-tier brands and agencies, enabling local businesses through education and forging new paths to success.”SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyroo Technologies, a leading APAC-based ad tech platform, is set to make significant strides in South Korea with the appointment of Hyejin Anna Min as Country Manager. With an impressive background in the industry and a proven track record of driving growth and forming strategic partnerships, Anna is well-positioned to steer Tyroo's operations and establish a robust presence in the South Korean market.
— Siddharth Puri, CEO of Tyroo Technologies
In her new role, Anna will focus on cultivating a strong brand identity and nurturing monetisation partnerships and providing education to customers on best practices for global market expansion in South Korea. Tyroo's expansion into this market underscores its commitment to tapping into the region's growth potential and offering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of local businesses.
As Tyroo expands its footprint in South Korea, it is also forging impactful collaborations with industry heavyweights like Pinterest and ShareIt. These strategic partnerships will empower Tyroo to harness the vast user bases and cutting-edge technologies offered by these platforms, opening up exciting avenues for advertisers and brands seeking to thrive in the South Korean market and beyond. With Anna's expertise at the helm, Tyroo is poised to achieve remarkable success in these partnerships, further cementing its position as a leading player in the ever-evolving ad tech landscape.
Commenting on Anna's appointment, Siddharth Puri, CEO of Tyroo Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are entering a transformative phase in our expansion into South Korea with Anna leading the way. Her profound industry knowledge and keen market insights will guide us in seizing the abundant opportunities this dynamic market presents. We are eager to strengthen our presence in Asia by fostering strategic alliances with top-tier brands and agencies, and focusing on enabling local businesses through education and forging new paths to success."
Prior to joining Tyroo, Anna served as the Chief Marketing Officer for PLAYLINKS, where she played an instrumental role in propelling user and revenue growth while solidifying the brand's global presence. Her strategic acumen and exceptional leadership skills positioned PLAYLINKS as a formidable force in the industry.
Tyroo Technologies is poised to embark on an exciting chapter in South Korea, leveraging Anna's expertise and industry prowess to drive remarkable results. With its unwavering commitment to becoming a global leader in ad tech, Tyroo aims to create transformative opportunities for advertisers and brands, reshaping the landscape of the South Korean market and beyond.
"The dynamic digital landscape of this market, coupled with Tyroo's extensive partnerships, presents an exciting opportunity for brands. As a single point of entry, Tyroo will encourage collaboration, provide education, and drive mutual growth. Together, we will be able to unlock the full potential of the South Korean advertising ecosystem,” shared Anna Min, the new Country Manager in South Korea.
