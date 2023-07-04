EClinical Solutions Market Size Expected To Reach $12.48 Billion By 2027

EClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “EClinical Solutions Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the eClinical solutions market. As per TBRC’s eClinical Solutions market forecast, the eClinical Solutions market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.48 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.1%. percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global eClinical Solutions industry is due to the increasing research and development expenditure on drug development pipelines by pharma-biotech companies. North America region is expected to hold the largest eClinical Solutions market share. Major eClinical Solutions market companies include Anju Software Inc., BioClinicia Inc., Parexel International Corporation, CRF Health, Dassault Systèmes, Datatrak International Inc., Eclinical Solutions LLC, ERT Clinical, IBM Watson Health, Medidata Solutions Inc., Omnicomm Systems Inc., Veeva Systems In.

EClinical Solutions Market Segments

●By Product: Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platforms, Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Safety Solutions, Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

●By Development Phase: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV

●By Delivery Mode: Web-Based and Cloud-Based, Enterprise-Based By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Hospitals, Academic Research Institutions

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

eClinical solutions refer to the use of computerized solutions and related procedures to aid clinical trial operations by automating previously laborious tasks. eClinical has evolved to include a wide range of technologies that aim to help with one or more phases of clinical trials, from planning through submissions and data mining. The eclinical solutions are used in the clinical development process by combining clinical technology expertise.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. EClinical Solutions Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. EClinical Solutions Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

