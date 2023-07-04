Global Cold Plasma Therapy Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company's Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s cold plasma therapy market forecast, the cold plasma therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.99 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global cold plasma therapy industry is due to the increased use of cold plasma technology across various industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cold plasma therapy market share. Major cold plasma therapy companies include Ethicon Inc., Baxter International Inc., 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc., Nordson Corporation, Plasma Etch Inc., Adtech Plasma Technology Co., P2i Ltd.

Cold Plasma Therapy Market Segments

• By Regime: Atmospheric Cold Plasma, Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

• By Technology: Remote Treatment, Direct Treatment, Electrode Contact

• By End Use Sector: Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductors, Food Processing & Packaging, Medical, Aerospace, Polymers & Plastics, Other End-User Sector

• By Application: Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, Other Medical Applications

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The cold plasma is also referred to as non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma and is used in industries such as plastics and polymers, textiles, electronics, food and agriculture, and medicine. Cold plasma is a reactive gas containing different amounts of ions, electrons, and neutral particles in the air that allows us to generate ozone from oxygen molecules by means of electrical discharges via atmospheric gases.

