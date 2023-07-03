SSC warns investors over fake documents

VIETNAM, July 3 - HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SCC) warned investors on Monday that there are forged documents to deceive investors, specifically the fake certificate of registration of establishment of public funds issued on May 10, 2023.

SSC confirmed that the document was fake.

The management agency said that it does not grant the establishment and operation licence to the fund management company SAC Capital VN Investment Fund Limited, and does not issue the certificate of registration of establishment of a public fund to the SAC Capital VN Investment Fund.

According to SSC, it had sent a document to the police agency to strictly handle the case in accordance with the law.

It also stressed that the Commission's list of fund management businesses and securities investment funds is completely disclosed on its website (ssc.gov.vn).

As a result, SSC advises investors to be careful and to review information before engaging in transactions. VNS