Taking Steps to Protect Our Environment – HB1183

On June 8, Governor Green signed HB1183 at Hāʻena State Park with the intent to enhance the management of state parks across our islands. Hāʻena State Park, similar to other visitor attractions throughout Hawai‘i, was dealing with overcrowding, congestion, degradation of resources, and safety hazards, which have often contributed to a less­than­positive experience for residents and visitors alike.

Located on the island of Kauaʻi and one of the busiest state parks in Hawaiʻi, it has become a model of destination management. HB1183 helps to ensure that future management of our state parks will protect our natural and cultural resources and improve the quality of the experience for all.

After the bill signing, the Department of Land and Natural Resources also released its playbook, which details the steps taken to preserve the natural and cultural features of the area, while still allowing controlled visitation.

“The Transformation of Hāʻena State Park” playbook is a comprehensive case study on how the community worked together with government agencies and the visitor industry to manage a destination hot spot, allowing for fewer traffic issues, more access, and a safer and more enjoyable place to visit. To view the playbook, visit https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2023/06/08/nr23-104/