News Release – Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi and State Commission Launch 2026 Period Poverty Survey

MAʻI MOVEMENT HAWAIʻI AND STATE COMMISSION LAUNCH 2026 PERIOD POVERTY SURVEY

Questionnaire is Part of a Five-Year Follow-Up Study to Understand Ongoing Needs, Measure Policy Impacts and Reduce Stigma

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 28, 2026

HONOLULU — Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi is partnering with the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women (Commission) to launch a new statewide survey examining menstrual poverty across the islands.

Understanding Period Poverty in Hawaiʻi The questionnaire is part of a five-year follow-up study to the 2021 government report,. Released during the sixth annual Mālama Your Maʻi campaign by Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi and Period Poverty Awareness Week (May 11–17), the survey invites Hawaiʻi residents to share their experiences of period product access, menstrual health education and impacts related to menstruation and well-being.

“When we released the first survey in 2021, nearly one in three households struggled to access period products and young people in Hawaiʻi told us they were using newspapers, baby diapers and plants,” said Nikki-Ann Yee, co-founder of Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. “Five years later, we need to understand what barriers still remain. This survey is how we keep menstruators at the center of the policy that affects them.”

Period poverty refers to limited access to menstrual products, menstrual health education and adequate sanitation due to financial barriers, stigma or lack of resources. It can contribute to missed school, work and community participation.

“Menstruation is a matter of health, equity and opportunity,” said Commission Executive Director Llasmin Chaine. “Reducing stigma and understanding the barriers many local menstruators continue to face are important steps toward meaningful change.”

The survey aims to gather experiences from communities across Hawaiʻi to help inform future programs, resource distribution efforts and policy recommendations.

“I wanted to be part of a project that centered community voices and experiences in policy discussions,” said commission intern and survey co-developer Marnessa Rea. “Maʻi Movement’s work shows how personal stories can help shape more equitable policies.”

Research and advocacy efforts related to period poverty have already contributed to increased access to menstrual products in Hawaiʻi schools and public conversations surrounding menstrual equity.

“For years, students would stay home or leave school early because they didn’t have access to period products,” said Sarah Kern, a teacher at Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School. “Research and advocacy efforts like this survey have helped expand access to essential menstrual products and reduce stigma across Hawaiʻi. I hope we can bring equity to all menstruators across the state.”

Take the Survey

The confidential survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and is open to Hawaiʻi residents of all ages who have experienced menstruation.

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Responses are anonymous and will be used for community research and reporting purposes. Limited randomly selected participants will receive Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi pouches and commission merchandise.

Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi is a Native Hawaiian women-led grassroots organization dedicated to ending period poverty and menstrual inequity across Hawaiʻi through free product distribution, education and policy advocacy.

The Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women works to advance equality for women and girls through advocacy, education, collaboration and program development statewide.

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