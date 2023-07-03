Read more about Reidsville Man Wanted in Connection to Shooting Death

Submit Release
Tattnall, Reidsville, GA (7/3/2023) – Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Chase Craft, age 20, of Reidsville, GA, in connection to a shooting death in Tattnall County.  The GBI has charged Craft with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.   

On, June 29, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., the GBI received a request for assistance from the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office about a death investigation. 

The investigation indicates that on June 29, 2023, at about 8:00 p.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville, Georgia in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, the victim was identified as Travis Ron Arnold, age 35.  Additional information revealed that Craft and Arnold got into a fight.  Craft shot Arnold and left the scene.  Arnold died at the scene.  

Anyone with information about Craft’s location is encouraged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.  Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

