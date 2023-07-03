Submit Release
Del Rio Sector agents arrest convicted child sex offender

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted child sex offender, shortly after he illegally entered the United States.

Eagle Pass South Station agents encountered Celso Noe Chacon-Arriaga, a 23-year-old Honduran national attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass on June 28. He was apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed Chacon-Arriaga was convicted of statutory rape and possession of child pornography in Missouri in 2022. He was sentenced to seven years confinement and was most recently deported in 2022.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

