Del Rio Sector agents arrest convicted child sex offender
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested a convicted child sex offender, shortly after he illegally entered the United States.
Eagle Pass South Station agents encountered Celso Noe Chacon-Arriaga, a 23-year-old Honduran national attempting to avoid detection near Eagle Pass on June 28. He was apprehended and transported to a processing center. Record checks revealed Chacon-Arriaga was convicted of statutory rape and possession of child pornography in Missouri in 2022. He was sentenced to seven years confinement and was most recently deported in 2022.
As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
