Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name UMI Marketing Solutions to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine have honored UMI Marketing Solutions as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas. This is UMI’s 1st time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 43. To be selected, UMI surpassed rigorous benchmarks and has established itself as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in Texas. This after a 3rd consecutive Great Place to Work Certification and on the heels of being named one of Fortune Magazine’s best companies to work for in Marketing & Advertising in 2022.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List, Great Place To Work surveyed more than 100,000 employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

“Our employees are the difference maker for UMI,” said CEO Amy Peart. “They’re the reason why UMI is thought of as the industry leader in marketing operations support for multi-location brands! Our clients count on our people to be a true extension of their marketing team – something we do extremely well.”

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or another demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These are companies that understand how putting people first drives performance, productivity and innovation — essentials in this economy.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Texas,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “They are leading their industries in employee satisfaction, a critical metric for success in a period of economic uncertainty.”

About UMI Marketing Solutions

UMI is a marketing operations partner and we are the industry leader in the strategic planning and execution of marketing programs at the national, and local levels for fast growing multi-location and franchise brands. Our mission is to maximize brand marketing dollars and become a true extension of the teams we serve, across a variety of industries. With our full-service approach, exceptional client experience, and proprietary customizable technology, we are revolutionizing the way multi-location businesses operate and go to market. Our solutions provide overall cost and time efficiencies that significantly impact your bottom line. At UMI, we offer a wide range of services, including print production and sourcing, national and local strategy and planning, marketing execution, customer experiences, and much more. Trust us to take your business to the next level!

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and this list is based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.