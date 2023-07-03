Submit Release
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to Explore Issues Surrounding Baiting Wildlife

For Immediate Release: 
July 3, 2023  

Contacts: 
Nadia Marji, Chief of Public Affairs 
Nadia.marji@ks.gov 

Megan Mayhew, Digital Communications Manager 
Megan.mayhew@ks.gov 

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to Explore Issues Surrounding Baiting Wildlife 

  • On June 22, 2023, KDWP held a public panel discussion on baiting wildlife with subject matter experts from Kansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma 
  • The Department defines baiting wildlife as “The act of intentionally placing food, or nutrient substances, to manipulate the behavior of wildlife species;” This is not to be confused with agricultural food plots or backyard birdfeeders.  
  • KDWP will host several town hall-style public meetings in the coming months to solicit broader input on these complex issues 
  • Though staff intend to make baiting wildlife a regular discussion item at future Commission meetings, no official regulation recommendations are planned. 
  • In Kansas, it is illegal to bait wildlife on public lands, and lands enrolled in the Walk-in Hunting Access program 
  • Baiting is allowed on private lands in Kansas, which comprise 98 percent of the state 

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Due to growing concerns within the scientific community about increases in transmissible diseases among wildlife, staff and Commissioners with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have taken the first steps in what will be a multi-year exploration of issues surrounding baiting wildlife – a leading cause of the unnatural congregation of wildlife and subsequent spreading of diseases.  

The Department defines baiting as, “The act of intentionally placing food, or nutrient substances, to manipulate the behavior of wildlife species;” This is not to be confused with food plots planted consistent with accepted local and regional agricultural guidelines, which the Department does not oppose.  

What’s Being Discussed 
Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commissioners hosted a general public panel discussion on June 22, 2023, where subject matter experts from Kansas, North Dakota and Oklahoma shared insights into: The history of baiting in the Midwest; Increased risks of disease transmission; Nutrition and toxins associated with baiting and supplemental feeding; and animal behavior, among other concerns. 

Next Steps 
The June 22, 2023, panel discussion – which lasted approximately two hours – will serve as a springboard for several town hall-style public meetings set to take place in the coming months, during which time KDWP staff and Commissioners will solicit input from the broader public, including hunters, landowners, members of industry and more. 

Though staff intend to make baiting wildlife a regular discussion item at future Commission meetings, no official regulation recommendations are planned.  

KDWP will advertise the date and time of all public meetings on ksoutdoors.com. Members of the public can sign up to be notified HERE.  

Current Regulation 
Commissioners voted on June 22, 2023, to amend a pre-existing regulation (KAR 115-8-23) established in 2012 that prohibited baiting on Department Lands and Waters – the June 22, 2023, amendment added language stating baiting would be prohibited for “all activities” on public lands, not just for hunting (as the regulation was originally written). 

Baiting wildlife remains a legal activity on all private lands in Kansas, which comprise nearly 98 percent of lands in the Sunflower State. 

To be notified of all future public meetings related to baiting wildlife and more, sign up to receive KDWP news HERE

### 

