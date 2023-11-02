Greenup Industries Continues to Excel in USACE Myrtle Grove Levee and Drainage Canal and Hurricane Protection Project

Greenup Industries

Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries is proud to be working with the USACE to fortify storm protection for Louisiana.

Greenup Industries

Greenup has completed clearing the levee footprint, reaching 81 percent of the entire project ahead of deadlines.

Greenup Industries

Once the levee is cleared, seed is spread and watered to promote a stronger levee.

Greenup Industries, under contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is building protection structures and moving levees/drainage canals in Louisiana.

Several change orders are being finalized, which will have little effect on the schedule but will provide a much better level of risk reduction for the people of Plaquemines Parish.”
— Rodney Greenup, president of Greenup Industries
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenup Industries partnered with Cajun Industries, LLC on a construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in the New Orleans area. Greenup presented the lowest bid of four for the "New Orleans to Venice 1st lift levee and drainage canal relocation project, La Reussite to Myrtle Grove, Plaquemines Parish". The project consists of clearing, grubbing, excavating new drainage canals, placing culverts and drainage structures, building new T-walls and levee ramp crossings, placing levee embankments, geotextile work, turf establishment, and surfacing. The estimated cost of the project recently increased 6% from $ 102,452,461.00 to $108,783,413. The project has an expected completion date of Summer, 2026.

Continuing to excel in terms of production and quality, Greenup has been making great progress in several areas. Those include: clearing the levee footprint, reaching completion of 81 percent of the entire project, excavating another 1500 cubic yards (cy) of drainage canal and a total of 12,500 linear feet (LF) of 48" culvert pipes have been installed to facilitate proper drainage of rainwater. "This project continues to progress ahead of schedule with a completion date currently in the Summer of 2026. Several change orders are being finalized, which will have little effect on the schedule but will provide a much better level of risk reduction for the people of Plaquemines Parish," says Rodney Greenup, President of Greenup Industries.

Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. "We offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors," Greenup said. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.

About Rodney Greenup
Rodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Greenup Industries, a trusted solutions provider, is also the recipient of several awards, including the Gold Medal Award presented by Shell/Norco, the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, Supplier of the presented by Tier III, Emerging Growth Company Award, presented by ACG and many more.

About Greenup Industries
Greenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance, and staffing services, as well as specialty construction services to its diverse client base. Greenup strives to continually improve its performance and provide added value. To learn more about Rodney Greenup and Greenup Industries, please call (225) 283-4843 or visit https://greenupind.com/

Rodney Greenup
Greenup Industries
+1 504-598-3677
info@greenupind.com
Greenup Industries - Our Relationships Fuel Our Success

