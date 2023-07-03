RELEASE: Third Quarter Hawaiʻi Annual Business Reports Due

News Releases Posted on Jul 3, 2023 in BREG

July 3, 2023

Third Quarter Hawaiʻi Annual Business Reports Due

HONOLULU — The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ (DCCA) Business Registration Division (BREG) reminds businesses to file their annual business reports. The annual report filing period is related to the business entity’s registration date and can be filed at any time during the quarter in which the filing is due.

Businesses registered in Quarter Three (July – September) can now file their annual reports online at https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/annuals. Reports due in Quarter Three must be filed by midnight (HST) September 30, 2023, to avoid a late-filing penalty.

Fees for filing Hawaiʻi annual business reports online are as follows:

LLCs, profit corporations and LLPs: $12.50; Nonprofit Corporations: $2.50; and Partnerships: $5.00. Accepted forms of payment online include credit card, eCheck, or through an eHawaii.gov subscriber account.

Businesses are encouraged to monitor their business information online and timely file reports to keep the entity in good standing, which may be a prerequisite for qualifying for contracts, loans and other forms of business assistance. If you are delinquent in filing your Hawaiʻi annual report(s), you can submit your filing online and a $10.00 late fee will be assessed per year delinquent.

The filing quarters are as follows: First quarter is January – March; Second quarter is April – June; Third quarter is July – September; Fourth quarter is October – December.

Please be cautious of any correspondence that does not come from the State of Hawai‘i Business Registration Division. BREG does not endorse or utilize the services of any third-party company to collect or file annual business reports.

Effective January 1, 2023, reminders from the Business Registration Division have transitioned from mailed reminders to an electronic reminder notification system through the MyBusiness Notifications: https://hbe.ehawaii.gov/documents/notify/myNotifications.

Electronic reminders are available through the following methods:

Subscribe for email reminders through the “MyBusiness Notifications” page on Hawaiʻi Business Express.

Initial business filings filed online through Hawaiʻi Business Express can receive free email reminders when the annual report is due the following year.

Annual business reports filed online can receive free email reminders the following year.

For filing-related questions, please visit www.businessregistrations.com, email [email protected], or call (808) 586-2727.

