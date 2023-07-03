Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,504 in the last 365 days.

EMU Department of Political Science and International Relations Organizes Honour and High Honour Ceremony

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Business and Economics Faculty, Political Science and International Relations Department organized a Honour and High Honour Ceremony for students who were successful in 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. Held at the garden of the EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Business and Economics Faculty Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berna Numan, Political Science and International Relations Department Chair Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, department academic staff members and students who earned the chance to receive certificates attended the event.

Delivering a speech, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen stated that they all gathered together to honour the successful students of 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester and congratulated the students for their achievements. In the ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Numan, Prof. Dr. Sözen and academic staff members of the department presented students their certificates along with a flag of their countries. The event ended with a group photoshoot.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Department of Political Science and International Relations Organizes Honour and High Honour Ceremony

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more