EMU Department of Political Science and International Relations Organizes Honour and High Honour Ceremony

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Business and Economics Faculty, Political Science and International Relations Department organized a Honour and High Honour Ceremony for students who were successful in 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester. Held at the garden of the EMU Business and Economics Faculty, Business and Economics Faculty Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berna Numan, Political Science and International Relations Department Chair Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen, department academic staff members and students who earned the chance to receive certificates attended the event.

Delivering a speech, Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sözen stated that they all gathered together to honour the successful students of 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Semester and congratulated the students for their achievements. In the ceremony, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Numan, Prof. Dr. Sözen and academic staff members of the department presented students their certificates along with a flag of their countries. The event ended with a group photoshoot.