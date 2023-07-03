International NEW 2023 Conference

The International National Science, Engineering and Material Technologies Conference (NEM 2023) is to be organized for the third time in honorary presidency of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and Kırklareli University Rector Prof. Dr. Bülent Şengörür. To be held on 21-23 September, 2023 at Salamis Bay Conti Hotel, the international conference will be chaired by EMU academic staff member Prof. Dr. Huriye İcil and Kırklareli University academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Burhan Coşkun.

Eminent scientists such as Prof. Dr. Fahrettin Yakuphanoğlu from Fıray University, Prof. Dr. Hasan Havıtçıoğlu from Dokuz Eylül University, Prof. Dr. İmren Hatay Patır from Selçuk University, Prof. Dr. Serap Güneş from Yıldız Technical University, Prof. Dr. Şemsettin Altındal from Gazi University and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Yağmurcukardeş from İzmir Institute of Technology will be attending the conference as guest speakers. Moreover, the Scientific Committee of the conference will be formed of specialist scientists from 12 different countries.

The last day for NEM 2023 abstract submissions is reported as 31 August 2023 on the other hand, the last day for early registrations in 10 August 2023. While NEM 2023 is an international conference that meets the criteria for Associate Professorship, Academic Appointment and Promotion, it also aims to bring together academicians and researchers from many fields, especially in Engineering and Natural Sciences, to share their knowledge, experience and scientific researches in their fields. To be held in English language, participants wishing to apply for the conference can access detailed information on conference participation and presentations from http://nem2023.klu.edu.tr/ address. The papers of the applicants will be evaluated by the conference referee committee.