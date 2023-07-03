Submit Release
Injuries reported in boat explosion at Lake Rathbun on Sunday

MORAVIA - A mechanical malfunction likely led to a boat motor explosion injuring five at Lake Rathbun on Sunday, July 2, 2023. 

The boat engine exploded during start-up at the Buck Creek Arm of Lake Rathbun around 3:00 PM on Sunday. One adult female received moderate to severe burns and was evacuated by helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital. An adult male and three juveniles were taken to Mercy One in Centerville by ambulance for minor burn-related wounds.

During this busy holiday weekend, the DNR encourages boaters to keep safety in mind by wearing life jackets, designating a sober operator, and having a fire extinguisher on board. 

