Governor Signs Bill Extending Use of Civil Court Remote Technology

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation authorizing state courts to continue using remote-access technology in civil proceedings through 2025. Newsom delivered his signature without comment just hours before the existing statute allowing video appearances by litigants, lawyers and witnesses was set to expire.
