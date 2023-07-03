Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,412 in the last 365 days.

DCI INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING IN CLINTON

July 3, 2023

Clinton, IOWA - On July 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM officers from the Clinton Police Department were called to Mercy One Hospital reference a shooting.  An adult male was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.  The male victim is familiar with and has identified the suspect.

On July 3, 2023 at 12:42 AM officers from the Clinton Police Department were called to Mercy One Hospital reference a second shooting. An adult female was found with several gunshot wounds.  The female victim was familiar with the suspect.  

Evidence was collected indicating a connection between the two shootings.  The suspect has been identified as Randy Allen Jackson, age 39.  There is an active warrant for Randy Allen Jackson for Attempted Murder. Jackson is not in police custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

If anyone has any information of Randy Allen Jackson’s whereabouts they are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563.243.1458.  Individuals may also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563.242.6595 or 888.883.8015. 

*Criminal charges are merely an accusation and all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. 

Photo of Randy Allen Jackson

Photo of Jackson

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

DCI INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING IN CLINTON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more