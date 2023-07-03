$1 Billion in FEMA Public Assistance Supports Florida Recovery from Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. – In nine months since Hurricane Ian struck Florida, FEMA Public Assistance has approved $1 billion in funding for emergency response, debris removal and repair or replacement of public facilities.

The most recent obligation of $22 million reimbursed Charlotte County for debris removal.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. These funds support the removal of debris, costs of emergency protective measures and restoration of public facilities, helping disaster survivors resume life in their communities.

Applicants submitted 6,323 projects for federal reimbursement. Some of the projects, large and small, approved to date include:

$20 million to Lee County School District for temporary power, safety inspections, debris staging, emergency infrastructure repairs, and other emergency work

$20 million to Charlotte County School District for temporary repairs, water extraction, climate stabilization, temporary power, removal of damaged building components and other emergency work

$5.9 million for construction of an emergency sand berm in Fort Myers Beach

$78,000 to Sarasota Housing Authority for structural repairs

$160,000 for structural repairs to Lee County fire stations

$120 million to Lee County Electric Cooperative for emergency restoration of electric power

$79 million to Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for mosquito control after the storm

Of the funds obligated to date, $629 million were for emergency response, $328 million for debris removal and $45 million for repair or replacement of public facilities such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, utilities, public parks, recreational facilities, and others.

“While we have provided $1.1 billion in assistance to households, it is equally important that FEMA help the state and communities with the cost of responding to the storm and rebuilding afterward,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Brett Howard. “FEMA Public Assistance is a long-term operation. We are working with the state and communities on restoring city halls, libraries, fire stations, public beaches, schools – all kinds of facilities that serve the public.”

“The Division continues to work diligently with our federal partners to help impacted communities and survivors recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian.” said FDEM Executive Director/State Coordinating Officer Kevin Guthrie. “I want to thank FEMA for their continued support and partnership throughout the recovery process.”

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval, at a minimum 75 percent cost share. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FDEM and FEMA continue to review proposed projects.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/infoand fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.