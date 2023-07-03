PACE and Contact Center Compliance (DNC.com) Strike a Strategic Partnership for a More Ethical and Sustainable Industry

PACE announces a multi-event sponsorship with Titanium member Contact Center Compliance (DNC.com).

I believe this partnership will be a powerful way to further the goal of increasing the legal and ethical standards in the industry” — Ron Allen - CEO Contact Center Compliance

BROWNSBURG, INDIANA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As a 20-year PACE member, Contact Center Compliance’s extensive experience in compliance best practices and data-driven solutions has a natural synergy with PACE’s industry-leading events and educational resources. Under this partnership, the two organizations will join forces to maximize their influence in the industry, ensuring businesses have access to the education, technology, and legal insight necessary to comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

While strengthening their collaborative education initiatives, this partnership will see Contact Center Compliance become the title sponsor of PACE's annual events, including their Annual Conference and Expo and Compliance Summit.

The partnership will be centered around Contact Center Compliance's title sponsorship of PACE's annual events, which provide an invaluable opportunity for industry leaders and professionals to connect and collaborate. These events will continue to play a vital role in the growth and development of the industry.

"As the Executive Director of PACE, I'm excited to announce this strategic partnership with Contact Center Compliance. Their dedication to compliance and ethical business practices aligns perfectly with PACE's mission, and we are confident that this partnership will bring great value to our members and all those involved in the industry," says Rob Seaver, Executive Director of PACE



Contact Center Compliance CEO Ron Allen added, "We’re delighted to partner with PACE. I believe this partnership will be a powerful way to further the goal of increasing the legal and ethical standards in the industry while providing more comprehensive compliance resources and services to PACE's members. This is a great opportunity for both organizations, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this partnership will have on the industry."

PACE is the country's leading association for lead generation and contact center professionals. PACE provides our members the tools, resources, and connections they need to succeed in this dynamic and ever-changing industry.

Our mission is to promote ethical business practices and transparent communication while supporting our members in pursuing professional excellence.

Contact Center Compliance is the industry leader in TCPA compliance software and call deliverability solutions. To date, they have performed over 85 billion phone number scrubs since their start over two decades ago. Their trusted suite of cloud-based compliance solutions enables companies to easily comply with DNC regulations, avoid vexatious litigators, and identify returned phone numbers. With an eye on consumer trust, Contact Center Compliance provides critical services that remove errant SPAM tags, resolve call blocking, and add branding to calls, helping the consumer better identify the calls they wish to answer. Thought leadership through their biannual summits, blogs, regulatory guides, and webinars on their website, DNC.com are just some of the methods Contact Center Compliance utilizes to help the callers Comply, Connect, and Convert.



PACE ACX Charlotte Sneak Peek!