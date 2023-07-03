Get Ready to Believe: John Dorsch Drops Heartfelt New Music Video and Single “Faith In Me”

The Canadian singer-songwriter, guitarist has released the single, video for “Faith In Me.” It’s the first single from his July 14 album release, “Elevation.”

RIDEAU FERRY, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Records is proud to announce the release of John Dorsch’s single and video “Faith In Me” on July 3rd. This track is the first taste of his upcoming full-length album,”Elevation” out July 14th.

“Faith In Me” is an original music video produced by John Dorsch and Dani Baribeau at JDM Studios. All original videography by Dani Baribeau, shot on various locations in the Rideau Ferry area, June 2023. Photo of John Dorsch and Dani Baribeau walking on the roadway by Nancie Hanrahan-Schuiteboer.

Watch the music video at https://youtu.be/ZSdiZSRiBVY

The album, “Elevation,” was produced, recorded by John Dorsch at JDM Studios. “Elevation” was mixed and mastered by Dave Draves of Little Bullhorn Studios in Ottawa, Ontario. Dorsch’s wife, Dani Baribeau, accompanies him on African Djembe drum and percussion, as well as harmony vocals, on some of the tracks. Additionally on the track, “Save Just One More Life,” Paul Johnson and Bonny Skiffington join on mandolin, bouzouki, and harmony vocals, respectively.

As a multi-instrumentalist singer, songwriter and guitarist, Dorsch has crafted an eclectic and unique blend of folk rock/Americana. Drawing on influences from Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Rush and The Beatles, to name a few, Dorsch’s diverse style creates a unique sound that draws the listener in.

Dorsch has been an electric and acoustic guitarist for 45 years and has been increasingly drawn to fingerstyle guitar in recent years. His current collection includes a 2018 CGP Maton “808” acoustic, 2018 Gibson J45 acoustic, Manouche “Django” Gypsy Jazz acoustic, Gold Tone “Paul Beard” Resonator acoustic, 2013 Custom Fender Telecaster and 1989 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitars.

Dorsch’s mission is to create and share music that brings smiles to faces and encourages inspiration. Drawing on the beauty of the Rideau Lakes area of Ottawa Valley and his own international travels, Dorsch creates music that transports the listener.

“Elevation,” Dorsch’s debut album, is available for pre-order now and will be released on July 14th. The single “Faith In Me” and its accompanying video will be available July 3rd. For more information on John Dorsch and his music, visit his website at https://johndorschmusic.com.

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

