Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Bladen and Columbus Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Judge C. Ashley Gore to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 13A (Bladen and Columbus Counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Judge Douglas Sasser.

Judge Gore is currently a district court judge in Judicial District 13. She was previously an assistant district attorney in District 15. Judge Gore earned her Bachelor of Arts at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctor at Campbell University School of Law.

