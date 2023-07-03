RUSSIA, July 3 - Alexander Novak: As part of the effort to ensure the oil market remains balanced, in August, Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil supply by 500,000 barrels per day, by cutting its exports to global markets by that amount.
Alexander Novak’s statement on oil market situation
News Provided By
July 03, 2023, 18:48 GMT
