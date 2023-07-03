Submit Release
Candy Apples by Cherice TyRhonda Peagler

key words can be a picture of The Garden of Eden (The cover represents the story told in The Bible in the book of Genesis-Choices- Decision Making due to the character thinking about what to decide.

Cherice TyRhonda Peagler in a Candy Apples interview

Author of Candy Apples, Cherice TyRhonda Peagler with her son Cameron. Cameron is the main character of Candy Apples.

LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Candy Apples is a story that helps sharpen the character of being honest, showing integrity, and being content with delayed gratification. The story reminds the reader to not get weary of doing well. If one can be trusted with smaller things, then one can be trusted with the larger things.

The main character, Cameron, will be challenged by his friends to make a choice going against the principles taught. Cameron will get the opportunity to thoroughly process the situation presented and the reward or consequences that each decision may present. Candy Apples will assist the parent, guardian, or leader in forming questions when speaking to a child to help him or her to better understand how to develop the character trait integrity. The story will give the child a visual example of being presented with a real-life situation that requires one to make a positive decision with the influence of peers and a trustworthy adult. This short story will encourage adult/child dialogue to help bring awareness to positive characters. The literature will suggest questions to help foster healthy decision-making. Candy Apples can be read, used, and understood by an older child for individual character building; however, it is also an opportunity for a guardian or leader to read with a child to spend quality time.

Cherice TyRhonda Peagler works as a mental health counselor and is a mom to her 6-year-old son. Working in the counseling field allows her to help others through life’s challenges, celebrate the joys of life, and help give others the tools needed to attempt to live a fulfilling life. A life that is healthy, happy, balanced, and productive. Cherice is motivated by her son, who was three when Candy Apples was written. Cherice is also motivated by the idea of maintaining balance emotionally through life’s challenges. She would like to assist parents and children with learning tools to help children sharpen problem-solving skills, manage conflict in a constructive manner, and maintain a healthy circle of influence.

Here are some videos from Cherice Peagler:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DqzB5QPBxXM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFkw9Tsz4uA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAPCMA7dH3A

To purchase his book from Amazon, you may click the link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Candy-Apples-Cherice-Tyrhonda-Peagler/dp/B0C5PXQCN1

Cherice TyRhonda Peagler
Glasslink Solutions
8884572570
email us here

Radio Interview with Ric Bratton

