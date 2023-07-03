Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre inaugurated Expanding the performing platform for local young art practitioners

MACAU, July 3 - In order to provide a quality training and performance space for local young art practitioners and further promote the cultural and performing art development for the young, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) initiated the design and layout planning of the Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre in 2020, and the Black Box Theatre was completed this April. The opening ceremony was held today (3 July) and was officiated by the Chief Executive, Ho Iat Seng; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Public Works Bureau, Lam Wai Hou; and the architect of the Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre, António Bruno Soares. The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, presided over the opening ceremony and announced the official opening of the Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre.

The Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre is one of the projects set by the Macao SAR Government in the 2nd Five-Year Plan, with the aim of constantly promoting the development of Macao as “One Base”. Considering the needs of the performing arts industry and its future development, the IC provides an exchange platform for the performing arts scene, with a view to supporting local cultural and artistic productions, creating a favourable environment for local cultural practitioners and facilitating the cultivation of creative talents through the establishment of the Black Box Theatre.

The new Black Box Theatre of the Macao Cultural Centre is a three-storey building and occupies a total area of 3,110 square metres. The design is practical and functional, making full use of the architectural space by dividing it into two theatres and one multi-purpose room. The theatre is also equipped with a freight elevator that connects to a loading and unloading area, as well as four suspension points that allow for the lifting and installation of large theatrical scenery at a high level, in order to meet the requirements of the industry for the venue.

The building of the Black Box Theatre has two theatres with a capacity for 140 and 160 spectators, respectively. Box I is equipped with a tension net made of intertwined steel cables on the ceiling, which supports the use of ropes and grids to meet the needs of different performances, allowing performers and designers to create the theatre set and production with greater flexibility. In turn, Box II has a rigging system that can move along the rails on the ceiling, which provides flexible and adjustable suspension points for performing groups to set the stage. In addition, the building includes other auxiliary facilities, including a multifunctional rehearsal room, dressing rooms, actors’ bar, makeup rooms and a multifunctional room. The layout of the performance space of the Black Box Theatre is flexible, the stage can be adjusted according to the needs of the performance, and the spectator area can be adapted to the stage design. The theatre is especially suitable for young art practitioners to develop innovative experimental performances, providing more production possibilities for experimental theatre.

Other guests attended the opening ceremony included the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Kin Hong; the Advisors of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lo Hou Chi and Wong Sai Peng; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheong Lai San; members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Industries Fund, as well as representatives of industries.