NaXum Completes Multiple Backend API Integrations for Project Phoenix

The NaXum team has yet again completed multiple tasks for Project Phoenix, the company's initiative to translate the existing codes into the Vue.js platform.

LAS VEGASD, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NaXum team has yet again completed multiple tasks for Project Phoenix, the company's initiative to translate the existing codes into the Vue.js platform.Commissions Engineer Erwin John Ibañez completed the backend API integration of Member's Rank History, Rank Progress, and Autoship Report. With this integration, all of the previous template's functionalities, such as the Commissions Engine, are now fully functional in the Vue.js platform. Clients can now easily access the Member's Rank History feature, which provides valuable insights and allows them to track progress.As part of this update, the team has added pagination when retrieving data table results from the API. By displaying data in manageable chunks, enhancement ensures a smoother and more efficient user experience, allowing for easier navigation and improved performance.Likewise, Commissions Engineer Mark Vincent Ayo has also completed the backend APIs for the Member's Historical Commissions functionality in the Vue platform. With the integration, the Vue platform now fully supports all the features and functions from the Comm Engine template. Clients can now easily access and use the Member's Historical Commissions feature.Norfelyn Almonicar from the Core Tech team has also completed the task to code an API for enrolling a member on the enrollment page. This makes enrolling customers a smoother experience for NaXum clients.NaXum continues to complete and work on multiple "Rock" tasks to translate the existing code into the Vue.js platform to make it the platform easier to use. This translation is in pursuit of NaXum's core value of Kaizen, constant and never-ending improvement.