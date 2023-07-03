The New Tom Sawyer Perspectives 11.0.0 Release Empowers Users to Benefit From Graph Data More Than Ever
BERKELEY, CA, USA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization and analysis technology announces the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 11.0.0.
In the ever-evolving world of technology, staying ahead of the curve is essential. That's why the new Tom Sawyer Perspectives 11.0.0 release is here to empower users and provide them with enhanced capabilities when it comes to working with graph data. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, this latest release offers a range of features designed to make graph data analysis and visualization more accessible to non-technical users.
“Tom Sawyer Perspectives 11.0.0 release marks an exciting milestone in the world of graph data analysis and visualization,” commented Janet Six, Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. “By putting powerful tools at the fingertips of users, this release empowers them with the latest features and enhancements, so they can better leverage graph data to create actionable insights and deliver key information to stakeholders and decision makers.”
One of the key highlights of this release is the introduction of the new Query Builder. This tool allows non-technical end users of the Perspectives application to interact with graph database data without the need to know complex query languages, such as Gremlin or Cypher. With just a few clicks, users can now create powerful queries. Whether it's through a toolbar button or a context-menu item, accessing the Query Builder has never been easier.
The Query Builder dialog is also pre-populated with the last configuration, ensuring that users have quick access to frequently used queries. This eliminates the need to start from scratch, saving valuable time and effort.
Another exciting addition to Perspectives 11.0.0 is the magnification tool. Available for both drawing views and map views, this tool allows users to delve deeper into their graph visualizations by providing an interactive zoom function. Accessed through the magnifier toolbar item or as part of the Select tool, the magnification feature enables users to explore the finer details of their graphs. Additionally, while working with the Select tool, users can select nodes and edges, further enhancing their ability to analyze and manipulate graph data.
Building upon the success of the View Layout and Generate Web Application Code features introduced in Perspectives 10.2, the 11.0.0 release takes it a step further by making it easier than ever to deploy Perspectives applications to Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform environments. The enhanced Generate Web Application Code feature now generates scripts and readme files automatically, streamlining the deployment process. This allows developers to quickly and effortlessly deploy their Perspectives applications in a range of environments.
In addition, Perspectives 11.0.0 offers an improved hierarchical layout for nested drawings. This feature reduces the number of edge crossings, making it particularly valuable for applications that involve containment relationships or data abstraction. Whether you're visualizing a complex communications network or mapping out a hierarchical structure, the improved hierarchical layout feature ensures a clean and concise representation of your data.
About Tom Sawyer Software
Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.
