07/03/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of Recruitment Initiative for the Connecticut National Guard

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the creation of a state initiative to help incentivize prospective members to join the Connecticut National Guard. The initiative, known as the Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP), will provide current and retired members of the Connecticut National Guard with the financial incentive of $500 per qualified lead that results in enlistment or commissioning.

“The Connecticut National Guard has proven their worth time and again for this state and our communities during the pandemic and natural disasters,” Governor Lamont said. “In a competitive labor market such as this, every organization is vying for the best talent. We need to think outside of the box when it comes to recruiting, especially for our military that has been a vital resource to our state and country in times of need.”

The program encourages eligible members and retirees to act as recruiting assistants by referring interested individuals to the organization’s recruiting staff. They then provide advice and encouragement to candidates prior to their joining and up to their departure for basic training. JEEP is open to all currently serving members of the Connecticut National Guard below the rank of general officer, regardless of duty status. Retired members are highly sought after to provide their perspective to future recruits.

“Now is the time to educate the next generation about the benefits and virtues of military service in support of our nation, state, and communities,” Major General Francis J. Evon Jr., adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “Our nation faces the greatest disconnect between civilian society and those who serve in uniform that it has seen in the last 100 years. We need creative solutions to help bridge that gap in understanding and show potential applicants who we are and what we do. JEEP helps us leverage our most powerful spokespeople, our soldiers, airmen, and retirees, to tell our story, their stories. This generation is not short on heroes, patriots, or those who want to make a difference, we just need to show them what opportunities are out there and how service in the Connecticut National Guard can help them achieve their goals.”

Members of the Connecticut National Guard receive a tuition waiver at in state colleges and universities, qualify for low-cost health insurance, and may be eligible for financial bonuses up to $20,000.

For more information on the JEEP initiative, visit ct.ng.mil/join/JEEP.