Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Manager Harold Wenger, Jr.

Former Raymond James Advisor Opens Kingsview Partners Office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Harold's remarkable career and dedication make him an invaluable addition to the Kingsview team; his wealth management strategies will further empower investors to make informed financial decisions.” — Sean McGillivray, Kingsview Partners CEO

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Partner | Wealth Manager Harold Wenger, Jr. is a highly experienced financial professional with over four decades of dedicated service to his clients specializing in comprehensive financial solutions, including retirement income planning, portfolio management, wealth preservation, and estate planning.

Originally from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Harold graduated cum laude from Franklin & Marshall College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in government. Throughout his career, he has remained dedicated to continuous learning and professional growth, staying up-to-date with the latest trends and developments in the financial industry.

Before becoming a Partner | Wealth Manager with Kingsview, Harold's storied career included financial leadership positions that equipped him with a deep understanding of investment management and wealth management strategies. Before joining Raymond James in 2015, he served as Senior Vice President and Investment Officer at Wells Fargo for over 14 years and Senior Vice President at Smith Barney for ten years, also gaining experience as an Associate Vice President with Prudential Securities. His extensive industry knowledge and expertise have been honed over the years, enabling him to navigate clients through various market conditions.

Harold's approach is grounded in the belief that knowledge is transformative. He works closely with his clients, taking the time to understand their personal context and learning about their short and long-term goals and aspirations. This collaboration allows him to create tailored strategies that help minimize risks and stress while empowering clients to enjoy their wealth and live fulfilling lives.

"Years of experience have taught me that successful wealth management goes beyond numbers; it's about understanding my clients' unique circumstances and delivering solutions that fit their needs. I view my role as a financial advisor not only as a guide but also as an educator who provides people with the knowledge they need to make confident financial decisions.", says Harold. "In my client relationships, everything flows from the planning process, including investments."

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.