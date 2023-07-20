Genesis 360, LLC Awarded $16M Contract for Grounds Maintenance and Landscaping Services at the U. S. Naval Academy

Genesis 360, LLC was recently awarded a $16 million dollar contract from the U.S. Naval Academy for grounds maintenance and landscaping services. The contract is for the lawncare, landscape maintenance and snow removal. Genesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance, construction, and IT service company.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis 360, LLC was recently awarded a $16 million contract from the U.S. Naval Academy for grounds maintenance and landscaping services in Annapolis, Maryland.The veteran-owned maintenance, construction, and IT service company has provided services around the United States for over ten years. Founder and owner Craig Stephens credits his company's success to his daily willingness to collaborate with many different businesses and individuals. He takes pride in his company's favorable reputation and bases its performance on three core values: integrity, prompt service, and excellence. Specializing in commercial and federal clients (USACE, NASA Space Center, Federal Aviation, and the United States Naval Academy, to name a few), Genesis 360, LLC has offices in Baton Rouge, Houston, and Maryland.Stevens, a Louisiana native and retired Air Force Captain, founded Genesis 360, LLC in 2011. The company began as a line striping company and, within ten years, grew to secure multimillion-dollar federal contracts. The company offers multiple divisions handling a variety of services, from landscaping and janitorial services to commercial construction and remodeling, project management, building and ground maintenance, and IT services.“Our whole business model is to be the Amazon of maintenance, construction, and IT," says Stevens. “We're fast and reliable. That's how I've positioned the company. Genesis 360’s growth has been organic, with each new division added in response to a customer’s need. We started painting lines in parking lots primarily for shopping centers, and an owner asked me if I could do other work, such as painting, removing signs, etc. I kept saying yes and exceeding their expectations."The Facility Management Division for Genesis 360, LLC, provides innovative, turnkey facilities management services, from large-scale remodeling to minor repair and maintenance for organizations of every size locally and across the Gulf Coast. Services include grounds maintenance, lawn services, landscaping, fencing, pressure washing, concrete, welding, and parking lot maintenance. The company also has a Construction Division, Building Maintenance Division, Informational Technology Division, and Residential Division.Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360, LLC, was awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Louisiana District's 2023 Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year. The SBA awarded Stevens the 2022 Small Business Person of the Year for Louisiana. Genesis 360, LLC, was honored as the 2022 SBA 8(a) Firm of the Year for Louisiana and the 2022 Company of the Year by the Baton Rouge Business Report in partnership with Junior Achievement. Genesis 360, LLC was also named one of INC 5000’s fastest-growing companies in America in 2022.About Craig Stevens Craig Stevens, a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, served 25 years in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the 93rd Bomb Squadron. He started Genesis 360, LLC in 2011 as a parking lot striping company and has grown it to become a one-stop shop for maintenance, construction, and IT services. Stevens earned his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is a graduate of Leadership Ascension, New Orleans Emerging Leaders, and the American Academy of Entrepreneurs. A proud community supporter, Stevens has served on the boards of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, Dream Teachers, BREC, Home Builders Association, the Better Business Bureau, LABI, and C100. He is a Rotarian and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.About Genesis 360, LLCGenesis 360, LLC, is a veteran-owned maintenance, construction, and IT service company. The company offers services from new construction sites, remodeling, and construction project management to janitorial, landscaping, and ground maintenance as well as IT services. Genesis 360, LLC has offices in Baton Rouge, Houston, and Maryland.About the Naval AcademyThe United States Naval Academy is a federal service academy in Annapolis, Maryland. It was established on October 10, 1845. Whether approaching by land or by sea, the beauty of the United States Naval Academy (USNA) warmly welcomes visitors to the city of Annapolis with its stunning campus, defining the Annapolis skyline. This historical institution turns young men and women into brave officers serving our country in both the Navy and the Marines.To learn more about Craig Stevens and Genesis 360, LLC, call (225) 304-6657 or visit https://genesis360llc.com/

