Epos Now Invited To Google Exec Circle Leadership Programme, Focusing On Sustainable Growth And The Future Of Digital

Epos Now Invited To Google Exec Circle Leadership Programme in London, Focusing On Sustainable Growth And The Future Of The Digital World.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, the leading global provider of embedded finance and cloud-based point of sale (POS) systems, is pleased to have been invited to attend the prestigious Google Exec Circle Leadership Programme, held in partnership with London Business School on June 29, 2023, in London.
The Google Exec Circle is an exclusive senior leadership series focused on business strategy and leadership development. This invitation-only event brings together CEOs, Co-founders, CMOs, and other high-level executives to provide an open platform to engage in a knowledge exchange on how to accelerate profitable growth in lead generation and enabling senior executives to enhance their capabilities.
This year, the Google Exec Circle partnered with the world-renowned London Business School to deliver a tailored business leadership programme centred around profitable growth and value optimization. The 1-day conference featured two insightful keynote sessions, as well as two modules for delegates to deep-dive into current and future challenges and opportunities which businesses face as they navigate the world of digital evolution.
Attending for Epos Now, COO Richard Nolan was impressed by the fruitful discussions, which provided interesting learnings to be applied from a business perspective at Epos Now. “With such an action-packed agenda, the number of learnings and potential for practical application is huge,” says Nolan. “In light of all the innovative business solutions we are developing at Epos Now, I was particularly impressed with the talks around AI, strategic disruption while maintaining a competitive advantage, and building digital maturity.”
In the rapidly advancing world of artificial intelligence (AI), Epos Now has been steadfastly dedicated to deciphering the real-world applications that drive success for customers. Over the past 12 months, practical adoption of AI-based tools has seen significant growth, establishing it as a key investment area for future endeavours. “Gaining firsthand knowledge from renowned industry leaders, including Google, regarding both the theoretical foundations and practical implementation of AI, this invaluable opportunity has allowed us to not only understand their vision for the future, but also explore the evolving use cases that will shape it,” explains Nolan after attending the Google Exec Circle Leadership programme.
In addition to the important discussion about AI, talk turned to the strategic management of disruption and the lessons leaders learned in maintaining a competitive advantage. At Epos Now, leadership understands the significance of closely monitoring industry trends, recognizing potential disruptions, and proactively developing strategies to optimise our competitive advantage. “This insightful session reinforced our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and constantly adapting to evolving market dynamics,” notes Nolan.
Finally, building digital maturity is vital in today's digital age, and Nolan echoed the consensus that businesses must prioritise the development of digital maturity to effectively capitalise on opportunities and overcome challenges. “At Epos, we recognize the significance of gaining visibility and control over digital pitfalls and opportunities,” Nolan elaborates. “As part of our ongoing journey, we are intensifying our investment in our go-to-market proposition, optimising digital marketing efforts, and fostering a digital-first mindset, taking value from leaders.”
Reflecting on the talking points during the Google Exec Circle Leadership programme, Epos Now are driving to increase investment and refining strategies, as the company aims to further enhance its ability to deliver sustained and efficient growth. Embracing a digital-first approach enables Epos Now to adapt swiftly to the evolving digital landscape, stay ahead of the competition, and seize new opportunities as they arise.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
For more information, please visit www.eposnow.com
