Tour Activity Operator Amphitrite Digital Announces Five-Year Contract to Operate Tall Ship Windy on Chicago’s Navy Pier
Amphitrite Digital will spend more than $1 million revitalizing Tall Ship Windy and its location on Navy Pier
We are thrilled and honored to have received Navy Pier’s invitation to extend our relationship over the next five years.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital’s Windy of Chicago has been awarded a five-year contract to berth and operate Tall Ship Windy from Navy Pier. Tall Ship Windy is the official flagship of the City of Chicago which Amphitrite Digital, one of the nation’s leading tour activity operators, has operated since 2022 when Windy of Chicago was acquired by the company.
— Bruce Randall, general manager of Tall Ship Windy
Bruce Randall, general manager of Tall Ship Windy, said, “We are thrilled and honored to have received Navy Pier’s invitation to extend our relationship over the next five years. Under the stewardship of Amphitrite Digital, we will live up to our honor as the Official Flagship of the City of Chicago. As a committed team we will accomplish our goals to provide new, innovative programs and entertainment, education and adventures for our guests aboard Windy and the visitors to Navy Pier.”
Over the next three years, Amphitrite Digital will spend more than $1 million revitalizing Tall Ship Windy and the ship’s location at Navy Pier.
“Navy Pier proudly provides such a variety of fun things to do that every visit to the Midwest's most popular landmark can be different, so we're excited that Tall Ship Windy will heighten the guest experience over the next five years,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. “Offering everything from themed party cruises, to architecture tours, to on-hands training excursions, the picturesque topsail schooner is Chicago’s official flagship for a reason.”
Tall Ship Windy is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted gaff topsail schooner and was welcomed as the biggest and newest schooner to the Lake Michigan Fleet in July 1996. It has been gracing Chicago’s skyline with her majestic sails and noble and unmistakable profile ever since.
Windy is the first certified four-masted traditional sailing vessel built in the United States since 1921. She is built of modern materials; however, like old trading schooners and sail training ships, Windy has all the character and charm of the great Age of Sail. Amphitrite Digital is proud to continue the maritime tradition established by Tall Ship Windy’s founders.
Windy was awarded the status of official flagship of the City of Chicago by Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2006. The proclamation stated the ship “has helped preserve the Chicago maritime heritage and enhance the nautical traditions that have always graced our city’s shore.”
From the beginning, Windy’s mission was intended to bring Tall Ship sailing to the public, for enjoyment, personal and spiritual growth and self-discovery. In the years since coming to Navy Pier, Windy has seen thousands of students, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth groups, families and other guests across her decks for educational cruises, day sailing, festivals and religious, corporate and private celebrations. Windy is a longtime member of Tall Ships America, dedicated to the advancement of maritime knowledge and traditional sailing skills aboard tall ships.
Windy is certified for 150 guests on its three decks: the fore deck, midship deck and aft deck. Guests can sail any day of the week from May until mid-September with a minimum of four sails offered daily and additional programming offered Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The awarded contract to berth and operate on Navy Pier positions Tall Ship Windy to stay on track to contribute to Amphitrite Digital's sales target of $23 million for 2023, on a pro-forma basis with acquisitions.
To learn more about Tall Ship Windy, visit www.TallShipWindy.com.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital’s tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners host 90,000 guests annually and provide the opportunity to enjoy “A Day, a Week and a Lifetime” of experiences.
About Amphitrite Digital
With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets it serves. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.
