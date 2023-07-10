Utility Appoints Greg Heinlein as Chief Financial Officer
Innovative net-zero hydrogen company adds strategic CFO in preparation for new funding roundHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utility, the only decarbonization technology company pioneering the eXEROTM technology platform optimized for hard-to-abate industry sectors, today announced the appointment of Greg Heinlein as their new CFO. Heinlein joins the executive leadership team to help drive the strategic roadmap, ensure delivery against its operating plan and apply his extensive experience in fundraising.
Greg brings a wealth of relevant experience to Utility, most notably in fund-raising and financial operations. He has raised almost $35 billion over the course of his career, including having executed two IPOs and two LBOs. Greg comes to Utility from Fulcrum BioEnergy where he served as chief financial officer. Before this, he held senior finance roles in a variety of public and private companies including Dow Chemical, ION Geophysical, and Stallion Oilfield Services.
“Everything we do at Utility is rooted in the ability to grow smart and fast, ensuring the rapid commercialization of our transformative eXERO™ technology,” stated Claus Nussgruber, chief executive officer of Utility. As we start a new round of funding, it’s imperative that we have the best people at the helm and Greg brings the exact experience and expertise required to support the continued success of our organization and the development of the beyond-net-zero hydrogen future for our planet.
About Utility
Utility is a Houston, Texas-based waste-gas-to-value company pioneering the eXERO™ technology platform to rapidly unlock an affordable beyond-net-zero low-carbon future. The company’s mission is to deliver disruptive technology solutions that overcome legacy sustainability challenges through an unparalleled Innovation Engine and Rapid Commercialization Methodology. For more information on Utility, please visit www.utilityglobal.com.
Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+1 5126987373
