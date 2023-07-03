Mini Mall Storage Offers 3 Levels Of Climate Controlled Storage Units At Its Location In Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio – Established storage company Mini Mall Storage is offer 3 levels of climate control storage units in sizes 4’ x 4’ to 19’ x 37’ at its location in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mini Mall Storage’s climate controlled storage unit options provide customers with peace of mind that their sensitive belongings are not damaged by extreme conditions, like winter weather or heat waves. Additionally, this carefully controlled temperature moderation allows Mini Mall Storage to ensure that its units provide a consistent storing environment throughout the year to protect any paper documents, wooden furniture, and electronics from becoming ruined or damaged.

The climate controlled self storage units offered at Mini Mall Storage come in a variety of sizes, including popular options that can be accessed across 3 floors with convenient elevator access, such as:

A 5×5 is about the size of a walk in closet. While it’s small enough for customers to easily manage household clutter, seasonal decor, and boxes, it’s also great for appliances, small furniture, and odd shapes like camping gear or sports equipment. Mini Mall Storage compares the space to a walk-in closet that isn’t attached to a customer’s home.

A 10×10 is about half the size of a standard garage. With the capacity to hold a king-sized bed, larger bedroom furniture, and many boxes, the options for this unit are expansive.

A 10 x 20 storage unit is around the size of a single car garage. Mini Mall Storages recommends this size for more significant self-storage needs, like freeing up space to stage a customer’s home during a remodel or in between moves.

At the company’s Cincinnati location, customers can also access a selection of interior storage units, along with benefitting from a range of features, including:

Automatic payment options

Boxes and supplies available for purchase

Month-to-month leases

Extended access hours

24 hour digital video recording

Computerized facility access

A randomized, personal six-digit entry pin for each customer

A spokesperson from Mini Mall Storage said, “One thing that Cincinnati locals know well is how unpredictable the weather can be all throughout the year. Precipitation doesn’t always align with what the radars anticipate, and drastic shifts in temperature and humidity are a usual occurrence. When it comes to your belongings in storage in Cincinnati, these adverse conditions can pose a risk of causing cracking, warping, or other damage to items like delicate electronics or furniture made of leather or wood. However, when you store in the climate-controlled indoor storage units at Mini Mall Storage on Alfred Street, even your most temperature-sensitive belongings can be kept in a more comfortable, stable environment, which helps to keep your items in good condition.”

Mini Mall Storage has been providing America and Canada with storage options since 1977 and offers its customers, whether they are homeowners, renters, or business owners, a secure solution through the utilization of unique passcodes, expert gate systems, and a team of Storage Concierge Specialists that prioritizes customers and their belongings.

To find out more about Mini Mall Storage and its 3 levels of climate controlled storage units in sizes 4' x 4' to 19' x 37' at its location in Cincinnati, Ohio, please visit the website at https://www.minimallstorage.com/self-storage/ohio/cincinnati/self-storage-units-in-cincinnati-1109-alfred-st/.

