Ben Ungvari joins BoomFi as Vice President of Growth
Ungvari brings with him 15 years of marketing leadership from leading crypto startups to Fortune 50 companies P&G and Berkshire Hathaway
I’m excited to be joining a team that will help spearhead a new era of crypto utility.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoomFi (boomfi.xyz), a UK based company that provides all-in-one solutions to businesses for accepting crypto payments, have announced the appointment of Ben Ungvari as its Vice President of Growth. Joining the leadership team, Ungvari will lead the company’s growth and marketing strategy and execution. With over 15 years of leadership experience across crypto startups and global brands, Ungvari’s dynamic background and skill set is perfectly suited to help BoomFi’s aim of becoming the go to crypto payment provider for both Web2 and Web3 customers. This announcement comes on the back of BoomFi’s recent announcement of securing a $3.8M seed funding round with participation from leading funds such as White Star Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, Kraken Ventures, GSR, Aquanow, and others.
— Ben Ungvari
"It’s exciting to have an experienced leader like Ben to join us during a critical early stage for the company,” said BoomFi CEO and co-Founder Jack Tang. “He brings a wealth of commercial and marketing leadership experience to our team that will help us unlock growth opportunities and establish our brand’s presence in the payments space."
For the better part of his career, Ungvari has helped deliver high growth for P&G and Berkshire Hathaway leading whitespace expansion of its global billion dollar brands across Central Europe, Middle-East and Sub-Saharan Africa. While working at Berkshire Hathaway, Ungvari helped develop an ad campaign for the Duracell brand in South Africa that won a Cannes Golden Lion advertising award in 2017. After a decade of experience at Fortune 50 companies, Ben would go on to hold leadership positions at various startups including Bolt, Europe’s leading mobility super-app, and the crypto platform Bitcoin.com. Most recently, Ben served as Vice President of Growth at Exodus, a leading self-custody crypto wallet.
"I believe the blockchain industry is going through a broadband moment, in which the emergence of Web3 technologies will enable applications that are useful and easy to use," said Ungvari. "The BoomFi team are building the products that will help make accepting crypto payments easy, cheap and safer for all customers. I’m excited to be joining a team that will help spearhead a new era of crypto utility."
About BoomFi
BoomFi is a next generation crypto payment processor, enabling businesses to accept cryptocurrencies across a wide range of blockchains and currencies in a compliant and safe manner. Businesses can accept one-time payments, recurring payments, metered and invoicing available through our no-code, low-code and SDK/API options. You can settle funds in your preferred crypto wallet or bank account, seamlessly bridging fiat and crypto economies.
