IKRAA Delivers the Finest Caviar with Unparalleled Excellence In New York
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arty and Anna Dozortsev establish IKRAA as the go-to choice for high-status clients and caviar enthusiasts. Besides exceptional quality and unparalleled expertise, their company offers the best caviar delivery service in the city.
IKRAA, a prestigious second-generation family business based in New York City, is proud to announce its unrivaled caviar delivery service. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, IKRAA has earned a stellar reputation for providing the best caviar in the world, coupled with a deep passion for their craft and the people they work with.
Arty and Anna Dozortsev, the driving forces behind IkraaCaviar, have dedicated their lives to maintaining the impeccable standard of quality set by Arty’s father, Eugene. A distinguished caviar expert, Eugene had exclusive access to the world's finest Caspian caviar, including sought-after varieties such as Osetra, Golden Osetra, Kaluga, and Sevruga. With their deep-rooted commitment to excellence, the husband and wife duo carry on the legacy by providing customers with the best-farmed caviar and an exceptional online delivery service.
At IKRAA, each order of premium caviar is treated with the utmost care and precision, reflecting the company's dedication to quality. "My father has left behind quite a legacy, and because of this history, we treat every order of our premium caviar with the utmost quality and care," says Arty Dozortsov, the founder of the caviar company. "Indeed, we carved out a niche where we hand-select every order and work with the top importers, which gives us access to the highest quality of caviar in the market."
IKRAA offers a meticulously curated selection of premium farmed sturgeon caviar varieties, including the exquisite Imperial Osetra, the indulgent Kaluga Premium, and the Special Reserve Golden Osetra. Despite caviar's association with luxury and expense, IKRAA's longstanding relationships enable them to procure the best caviar at competitive prices, ensuring every customer can indulge in the finest caviar experience.
Every order placed with IKRAA is meticulously hand-packed by experienced caviar chefs in traditional tins, ensuring freshness and quality. The company's commitment to perfection extends to its delivery service, with each order delivered to customers the next day. This meticulous process guarantees that customers receive their caviar in pristine condition, ready to be savored and enjoyed.
IKRAA's commitment to providing the best caviar online delivery service in New York is reinforced by their esteemed clientele, which includes high-profile individuals such as Leonardo DiCaprio, the Deniro family, Uma Thurman, Terrence Howard, Irina Shayk, and many others. In addition to serving private clients, IKRAA caters to top restaurant groups, including Avra Group and Cipriani. This recognition speaks to the company's dedication to delivering the highest quality caviar to those who appreciate and demand excellence.
For caviar enthusiasts, high-status clients, and those who seek an extraordinary culinary experience, IKRAA stands ready to deliver the ultimate caviar indulgence. With their commitment to uncompromising quality, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional caviar delivery service, IKRAA is the undeniable choice for the finest caviar in New York City.
About IKRAA -
IKRAA is a prestigious second-generation family business based in New York City, specializing in buying and selling the finest caviar in the world. Led by Arty and Anna Dozortsev, the caviar company strives to uphold an unparalleled quality standard, providing their esteemed clientele with the best-farmed caviar and exceptional caviar delivery service.
Media Contact
IKRAA, a prestigious second-generation family business based in New York City, is proud to announce its unrivaled caviar delivery service. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, IKRAA has earned a stellar reputation for providing the best caviar in the world, coupled with a deep passion for their craft and the people they work with.
Arty and Anna Dozortsev, the driving forces behind IkraaCaviar, have dedicated their lives to maintaining the impeccable standard of quality set by Arty’s father, Eugene. A distinguished caviar expert, Eugene had exclusive access to the world's finest Caspian caviar, including sought-after varieties such as Osetra, Golden Osetra, Kaluga, and Sevruga. With their deep-rooted commitment to excellence, the husband and wife duo carry on the legacy by providing customers with the best-farmed caviar and an exceptional online delivery service.
At IKRAA, each order of premium caviar is treated with the utmost care and precision, reflecting the company's dedication to quality. "My father has left behind quite a legacy, and because of this history, we treat every order of our premium caviar with the utmost quality and care," says Arty Dozortsov, the founder of the caviar company. "Indeed, we carved out a niche where we hand-select every order and work with the top importers, which gives us access to the highest quality of caviar in the market."
IKRAA offers a meticulously curated selection of premium farmed sturgeon caviar varieties, including the exquisite Imperial Osetra, the indulgent Kaluga Premium, and the Special Reserve Golden Osetra. Despite caviar's association with luxury and expense, IKRAA's longstanding relationships enable them to procure the best caviar at competitive prices, ensuring every customer can indulge in the finest caviar experience.
Every order placed with IKRAA is meticulously hand-packed by experienced caviar chefs in traditional tins, ensuring freshness and quality. The company's commitment to perfection extends to its delivery service, with each order delivered to customers the next day. This meticulous process guarantees that customers receive their caviar in pristine condition, ready to be savored and enjoyed.
IKRAA's commitment to providing the best caviar online delivery service in New York is reinforced by their esteemed clientele, which includes high-profile individuals such as Leonardo DiCaprio, the Deniro family, Uma Thurman, Terrence Howard, Irina Shayk, and many others. In addition to serving private clients, IKRAA caters to top restaurant groups, including Avra Group and Cipriani. This recognition speaks to the company's dedication to delivering the highest quality caviar to those who appreciate and demand excellence.
For caviar enthusiasts, high-status clients, and those who seek an extraordinary culinary experience, IKRAA stands ready to deliver the ultimate caviar indulgence. With their commitment to uncompromising quality, meticulous attention to detail, and exceptional caviar delivery service, IKRAA is the undeniable choice for the finest caviar in New York City.
About IKRAA -
IKRAA is a prestigious second-generation family business based in New York City, specializing in buying and selling the finest caviar in the world. Led by Arty and Anna Dozortsev, the caviar company strives to uphold an unparalleled quality standard, providing their esteemed clientele with the best-farmed caviar and exceptional caviar delivery service.
Media Contact
IKRAA
+1 (646) 9341070
info@ikraacaviar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram