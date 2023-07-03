Certificate of Good Standing Requests and New Bar Admissions Webpage

Court News ...

Electronic Certificates of Good Standing

Regular members of the bar in good standing who have never received an administrative or a disciplinary sanction can now generate an electronic certificate of good standing at no cost by using the features available in the Attorney Information System (AIS). To generate an electronic certificate, members must log in to AIS, go to the “Certifications” page, and click the link under the “Certificate of Good Standing” section. Members who have received a sanction or who require an original certificate of good standing with a raised seal must follow the procedures set forth in Rule 423 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules.

Bar Admissions Website

The Office of Bar Admissions’ webpage has a new look. The webpage now includes a frequently asked questions section and provides additional information and instructions regarding the filing and processing of applications for admission to the South Carolina Bar and limited certificates, requests for certificates of good standing, the approval of trial experiences under Rule 403 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, and more. Click here to be directed to the new webpage.