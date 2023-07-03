Fatal Hiking Incident

CONTACT:

July 2, 2023

North Conway, NH – On Sunday, July 2, 2023, shortly before 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a 59-year-old hiker was having a medical emergency near the summit of Black Cap. He was with family who attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately he passed away. Along with Conservation Officers, members North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded.

Rescuers located the group just over one mile from the trailhead and he was carried out. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 9:30 p.m. and was transported from the scene by Furber and White Funeral Services. No further information is available at this time, and the man’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.

