PRESS RELEASE: Cabinet appoints new CEO to lead the Development Bank of Samoa

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT): Cabinet has approved the appointment of Muā’autau Raiē Silipa as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Samoa (DBS).

Muā’autau is currently the manager for Finance of the DBS, and has been working at the DBS for over twenty years. He was highly and unanimously recommended by the panel as the new CEO for the next three years. Four applicants were interviewed for this position.

Muā’autau is a member of the Samoa Institute of Accountants and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Queensland, Australia. He also holds a Bachelor Degree in Accounting from the University of the South Pacific.

Muā’autau succeeds susuga Faiane Susana Laulu who did not seek reappointment.

PEPA O FA’AMATALAGA: Tofia Muā’autau Raiē Silipa ma Ofisa Sili o Pulega o le Faletupe o Atinae a Samoa

(OFISA SO’OUPU); Ua faamaonia e le Kapeneta i lana fonotaga o le Aso Lulu, 28 Iuni 2023, le faaiuga a le Komiti sa faatalanoaina le avanoa o le Ofisa Sili o le Faletupe o Atinae, ma tofia ai Muā’autau Raiē Silipa e avea ma Ofisa Sili fou mo le isi tolu tausaga.

Ua sui tulaga le afioga a Muā’autau i le susuga a Faiane Susana Laulu, lea e lei toe tusi talosaga mo lenei avanoa. E toafa sa faatalatalanoaina i le filifiliga o le Ofisa Sili.

Ua silia i le 20 tausaga o faigaluega lenei tamalii i le Faletupe o Atinae. E tofia nei o ia o loo avea ma Pule o le Vaega o Tupe a le Faletupe o Atinae.

O le afioga a Muā’autau o le sui o le Sosaiete Tausi Tusi a Samoa mo loo ia umiaina le faailoga maualuga o le Masters i le Faatautaiga o Pisinisi mai i le Iunivesite o South Queensland i Ausetalia ma le Bachelor of Arts mai i le USP i Fiti.

—MAEA—