ENGIE Achieves Safety Milestone of 15 Million Man-Hours Without Lost-Time Accident at Yanbu 4

ENGIE YANBU4

Yanbu4 Team Celebrating The Achievement

Engie's L

ENGIE Logo

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA , July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ENGIE, the global low-carbon energy company, announced today achieving a significant safety milestone of fifteen million working hours without any Lost-Time Accident (LTA) at the Yanbu 4 Independent Water Project (IWP), a 450,000m3/day desalination asset and the first reverse osmosis plant powered using solar energy in Saudi Arabia.

This milestone demonstrates ENGIE’s laser-like focus on safety and to adhering best safety practices.

Mohammed Alhajjaj, the CEO of ENGIE KSA, said: “This accomplishment is a testament to ENGIE’s commitment to putting employee health, safety, and wellbeing at the heart of its business, which underpins its ‘No Life at Risk’ policy.”

“Creating a safe and healthy environment at work is a top priority for ENGIE. We are extremely proud of our Yanbu team for upholding ENGIE’s safety standards and contributing to our strong record across the region. Putting the correct processes in place and empowering our employees to anticipate and mitigate risk ensures safety across the business and particularly during the construction phase,” Alhajjaj added.

Built at a cost of SAR 3.3 billion, Yanbu 4 IWP was awarded by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) to a consortium led by ENGIE and included the Saudi companies Nesma and Mowah, under a 25-year BOO (build/own/operate) contract. Upon completing its construction, ENGIE KSA will operate and maintain the plant.

Yanbu 4 IWP is scheduled to be operational by the end of this year, to supply potable water to Makkah and Madinah, with a total capacity of 450,000 m3/day and storage facilities for two operational days.

ENGIE KSA develops its business portfolio in the Kingdom with public and private partners in the fields of energy production, seawater desalination, district cooling, energy efficiency services, and value-added facilities management. With over 2000 employees and USD 8.7 billion of capital investment in the Kingdom, ENGIE generates 7.6 GW of power, equivalent to 10% of the installed capacity of Saudi Arabia, and produces 401 MIGD of desalinated water per day, equivalent to 11% of market production.

