Award-Winning Amazon E-commerce Agency, Marketplace Amp, Appoints New Head of Performance Marketing
Marketplace Amp Ltd, an award-winning Amazon e-commerce agency, has announced the appointment of Mo Hussain as the company's Head of Performance Marketing.
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketplace amp Ltd, an award-winning Amazon e-commerce agency, has announced the appointment of Mo Hussain as the company's Head of Performance Marketing.
With a proven track record in accelerating sales and managing global Amazon advertising campaigns at a leading US e-commerce agency, Mo will now play a pivotal role in driving growth and optimising advertising strategies for Marketplace amp’s key clients.
As the Head of Performance Marketing, Mo will oversee all aspects of world-wide Amazon advertising, including Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Amazon DSP (Demand-Side Platform).
“Our clients are leading global FMCG brands ranging from Mars Petcare and Mr Fothergill's to Challs International, so it’s critical we continue to build upon our world-class advertising team here at amp. We're thrilled to welcome Mo to our Senior Leadership Team, and are delighted he has accepted the opportunity to lead Marketplace amp’s Performance Marketing department at a pivotal time in the agency’s growth and further accelerating its momentum," said Marketplace amp’s Operations Director, Liz Tyler James.
“Mo's exceptional track record in driving sales through Amazon advertising and his in-depth knowledge of the Amazon advertising ecosystem will be invaluable in helping our clients achieve and exceed their business objectives."
Mo said. “I am excited to join Marketplace amp and lead their world-class performance marketing team. Amazon advertising is a key driver of sales and growth for brands, and I look forward to optimising advertising strategies for Marketplace amp's clients and helping them achieve their true potential on Amazon.”
