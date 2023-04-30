Submit Release
E-commerce agency, marketplace amp, launches new training division 'amp academy'

Tarro Giannesi

Tarro Giannesi, amp's Head of Strategy and Development

Cambridge-based marketplace amp, an award-winning provider of FMCG-focused e-commerce services, has announced the launch of ‘amp academy’.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new division will offer comprehensive training programmes that cover all aspects of selling on Amazon, including product listing optimisation, advertising, brand registry and brand management.

With over 15 years of experience in the e-commerce industry, Head of Strategy and Development, Tarro Giannesi, will be managing this new division.

Tarro said: “With more consumers shopping online than ever before, and with over 300 million active users, Amazon has become a critical platform for businesses to reach their customers and accelerate their growth. However, navigating the complexities of the platform can be challenging for businesses, especially those that are new to e-commerce.”

Tarro continued: “Our amp academy programmes will be offered in a variety of formats, including live webinars, online courses, and in-person workshops, ranging from one hour to day-long workshops, allowing businesses to choose the format that best suits their needs.”

With amp’s extensive experience in the e-commerce industry, representing brands from Mars Petcare and Mr Fothergill’s to Dettol and Durex, amp academy is well-positioned to help businesses succeed on Amazon.

To find out more about marketplace amp’s new training division, visit https://marketplaceamp.com/amazon-training.

