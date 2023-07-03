Attain Online Japanese Language School Opens Fall Semester 2023 Enrollment has Started

Enrollment Promotional Offer of Up to Two Months' Free Tuition is available. Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo Free trial lesson

Attain Online Japanese Language School has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2023. The deadline for enrollment is September 12 (Japan time)

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester of 2023. Applications are accepted via the online application form, and the deadline for enrollment is September 12 (Japan time). They are also offering online school information sessions, free trial lessons, and a special fall semester enrollment promotion, so please contact them for more information.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

Attain Online Japanese Language School is an online Japanese language school established in April 2022 by Attain, which develops the Japanese e-learning materials "Attain Online Japanese". AOJ Language School offers small size group class and private lessons, allowing students to improve their Japanese language skills by learning according to the level and needs of each individual student. Tuition is inexpensive and cost-effective, and in its second year of operation, more than 100 students from 30 countries have been studying Japanese at school.

In the fall semester, they are offering class Japanese classes for all levels (N5-N1). Classes are offered in two formats: video classes with 24-hour access and live 90-minute classes taught twice a week by highly qualified instructors certified to teach Japanese. The subtitles in video lessons are available in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese. The school plans to offer new 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Japan time classes so that more people in that region can study Japanese. In addition to the regular live classes held every Wednesday and Saturday, Attain Online Japanese Language School also has announced plans to offer classes on Tuesdays and Fridays, contingent upon meeting the minimum enrollment threshold required to open new sessions.

To apply for enrollment, please fill out the online application form. The application can be completed in as little as one minute. They also offer a free trial class, so please feel free to apply. They also plan to hold online information sessions in August and September, so if you would like to participate, please contact them using the Contact form. If you have any questions about the school or would like to request information materials, please contact them through the school website.

*Please visit their website for more information and to request information materials.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX_DYiAY0PA

<About Fall Semester 2023>

Courses offered:

・i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (Beginner's class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for intermediate to advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: September 12, 2023, Japan time

Enrollment date: October 1, 2023 Japan time

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<Fall Semester 2023 Enrollment Promotion>

They are running a special offer of up to 2 months free tuition for those who apply for admission by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school

Home page

URL https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

(The website is also available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese.)

Application for admission:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Tuition fee：

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 96 USD as of July 1, 2023)

Payment Method: PayPal monthly or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Live class time: (Japan time)

2:00-3:30

4:00-5:30

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

